Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (March 10, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 38) [250]

View larger $13.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200715-81279-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | War

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (March 10, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 38). The Chinese-American Air Wing Bombs. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: Yank Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Magazines & Newspapers | Throwback Space | War