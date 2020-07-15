Share Page Support Us
Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (March 10, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 38) [250]

View larger

$13.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200715-81279-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Details

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (March 10, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 38). The Chinese-American Air Wing Bombs. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Yank Magazine

