Sci Fi Magazine (April 2008) Laura Vandervoort Eve Myles Missy Peregrym [E11]

$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
SKU: 220419-100666-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sci Fi Magazine (April 2008) Special Issue: TV’s Hot New Super Women, Secret Agents, Cyborgs & More, Laura Vandervoort, Kristen Bell, Lauren Cohan, Missy Peregrym, Eve Myles. Stargate: The Ark of Truth, Stargate Returns in A New Movie, Battlestar’s back, sneak Peek at Season Four.

