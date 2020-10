Set of 18 Black History Culture US Postage Stamp First Day Cover Cancelled Envelops [C21]

Stamp SKU: 201016-82362-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jackie Robinson | Oscar Micheaux items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama | History | Sport

Studio: USPS

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 18 Black History Culture US Postage Stamp First Day Cover Cancelled Envelops. Stamp years range from 1908 through 2017. Featuring stamps showcasing Barbara Jordan, Dr. Maya Angelou, Richard Wright, Jackie Robinson, Whitney M. Young Jr., Oscar Micheaux, Carter G. Woodson and more.

The set is in very good condition with slight wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: paper



Subject: Barbara Jordan | Carter G. Woodson | Dr. Maya Angelou | Jackie Robinson | Oscar Micheaux | Richard Wright | Whitney M. Young Jr.

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Documentary | Drama | History | Memorabilia | Sport | USPS