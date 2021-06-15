The Sailor Who Fell From Grace with the Sea Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Sarah Miles [G38]

- Cast: Earl Rhodes | Jonathan Kahn | Kris Kristofferson | Margo Cunningham | Sarah Miles
- Directors: Lewis John Carlino
- Project Name The Sailor Who Fell From Grace with the Sea
- Subject Sarah Miles
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios: AVCO Embassy Pictures
- Original Release Date: April 7, 1976
- Rating: R
- More: Kris Kristofferson | Sarah Miles
The Sailor Who Fell From Grace with the Sea Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Sarah Miles.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Earl Rhodes | Jonathan Kahn | Kris Kristofferson | Lewis John Carlino | Margo Cunningham | Sarah Miles
- Shows / Movies: The Sailor Who Fell From Grace with the Sea
- Genres: Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: AVCO Embassy Pictures
- Product Types: Originals | Originals