Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Set

Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Set
View larger
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Set
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Set

$31.98

$26.99


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 171224-69101-1
UPC: 190758036410
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Film Noir | Mystery | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Epic Records
Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017
Item Release Date: December 22, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The soundtrack highlights the entrancing, ethereal, and enigmatic original score composed by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer [Inception, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, The Lion King] and Golden Globe & Emmy nominee Benjamin Wallfisch [It, Hidden Figures, Annabelle: Creation]. Original and classic compositions round out this sci-fi noir masterpiece. Finally, the album concludes with an original song by a GRAMMY Award nominee. Over a backdrop of cyber-infused soul production, it delivers a hypnotic and haunting performance.

Together, Zimmer and Wallfisch sought to continue the incredible musical legacy of the original 1982 Blade Runner by Vangelis, while imparting a piece of themselves upon the score. In order to do so, they implemented vintage synths such as “the star of the score” a Yamaha CS80 from the late seventies as well as modern technological innovations, yielding a rich sonic palette wholly cognizant of this world and the vision of director Denis Villeneuve.

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri and Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Alcon Entertainment acquired the film, television and ancillary franchise rights to Blade Runner in 2011 from the late producer Bud Yorkin and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin to produce prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller. Cynthia Sikes Yorkin is producing along with Johnson and Kosove. Additionally, Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble, CEO’s of Thunderbird Films, serve as executive producers along with Ridley Scott and Bill Carraro.

Immerse yourself in the world of Blade Runner 2049 with the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Ana de Armas | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lauren Daigle | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sylvia Hoeks | Tómas Lemarquis | Vilma Szécsi | Wood Harris
Directors: Denis Villeneuve
Project Name: Blade Runner 2049
Composers: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
Authors: Hampton Fancher

Related Items

Fright Night Original Soundtrack (first time ever on CD)
Revenge of the Blood Beast (Il lago di Satana, aka The She Beast)
The Devil’s Backbone Criterion Collection
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions
Wonder Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 inch Armor Poster
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster

Categories

Action | Columbia Tri-Star | Cult Flavor | Epic Records | Featured | Film Noir | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *