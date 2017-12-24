Twitter
Sleight DVD with Slipcover

Sleight DVD with Slipcover
View larger
Sleight DVD with Slipcover
Sleight DVD with Slipcover

$19.98

$14.60


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 171225-69107-1
UPC: 191329011355
Part No: 2074835
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 28, 2017
Item Release Date: August 1, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the producer of Get Out comes a superhero story like you’ve never seen before. Bo (Jacob Latimore, Collateral Beauty) is a young street magician who is left to raise his little sister after his parents pass away. To keep a roof over their heads, he takes on a job selling drugs for psychopathic drug dealer Angelo (Dulé Hill, TV’s Psych). When he realizes he’s in too deep and that he and his sister are at risk, Bo uses his magic to find a way out in this inventive and original film.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 90
  • 2.40:1
  • Language: English
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, DVS Dolby Digital 2.0
  • Region: 1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Cast: Andrew Fitzpatrick | Cameron Esposito | Donzaleigh Abernathy | Dule Hill | Jacob Latimore | Jay Walker | Sasheer Zamata | Seychelle Gabriel | Storm Reid
Directors: J.D. Dillard
Project Name: Sleight

