Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]

Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984). Maryland native Linda Harrison became instantly famous for playing Nova in director Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 film classic Planet of the Apes. Harrison shared the screen with Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, James Whitmore and James Daly.
