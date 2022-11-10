Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]

Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]
View larger
Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 221111-103994
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4
SKU: 221111-103994
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]

Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984). Maryland native Linda Harrison became instantly famous for playing Nova in director Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 film classic Planet of the Apes. Harrison shared the screen with Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans, James Whitmore and James Daly.

Explore More...

Related Items

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Dengar with Blaster Rifle Action Figure [1232]
Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Blade – Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]
Jess Franco’s Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro Blu-ray Edition
Ben-Hur 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1959) Charlton Heston [9345]
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul CommTech Chip Action Figure (1998) [1237]
Megaforce Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Jerrold Immel – CD
Across 110th Street Blu-ray Edition OOP
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 9 Including This Island Earth Poster Insert (May 17, 1972)
Time Bomb Comic Book Issue No.3 2010 Jimmy Palmiotti Radical Comics D82
Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 221111-103994
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Rare Candid Photo of Linda Harrison in Bikini (July 1984) [221110-1]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4SKU: 221111-103994
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.