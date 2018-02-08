Absolute Disney Music Collection Volume 1

View larger $7.98 $5.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 180208-70469-1

UPC: 050087384685

Part No: D002790402

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Walt Disney Records

Item Release Date: February 9, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This compilation album by Walt Disney Records includes some of your favorite songs from many Disney film and animation classics including Frozen, Monsters Inc, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins.

Playlists

Let It Go - from Frozen

If I Didn't Have You - from Monsters, Inc.

Strangers Like Me - from Tarzan

Be Our Guest - from Beauty and the Beast

Under the Sea - from The Little Mermaid

The Bare Necessities - from The Jungle Book

Chim Chim Cher-ee - from Mary Poppins

A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes - from Cinderella

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Filmography: Beauty and the Beast | Cinderella | Frozen | Mary Poppins | Monsters Inc | Tarzan | The Jungle Book | The Little Mermaid

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | CD | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Records