Absolute Disney Music Collection Volume 1

CDSKU: 180208-70469-1
UPC: 050087384685
Part No: D002790402
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Item Release Date: February 9, 2018
Details

This compilation album by Walt Disney Records includes some of your favorite songs from many Disney film and animation classics including Frozen, Monsters Inc, Tarzan, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins.

Playlists

  • Let It Go - from Frozen
  • If I Didn't Have You - from Monsters, Inc.
  • Strangers Like Me - from Tarzan
  • Be Our Guest - from Beauty and the Beast
  • Under the Sea - from The Little Mermaid
  • The Bare Necessities - from The Jungle Book
  • Chim Chim Cher-ee - from Mary Poppins
  • A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes - from Cinderella

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Filmography: Beauty and the Beast | Cinderella | Frozen | Mary Poppins | Monsters Inc | Tarzan | The Jungle Book | The Little Mermaid

