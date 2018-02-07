Hostiles Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$18.98
Details
Scott Cooper’s Hostiles takes place in 1892, when legendary Army Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief (David Midthunder) and his family through dangerous territory.
This is the soundtrack score composed and performed by Max Richter.
Playlists
- The First Scalp
A Woman Alone
Leaving the Compound
Cradle to the Grave
Scream at the Sky
Camanche Ambush
Where We Belong
River Crossing
A New Introduction
Leaving Fort Winslow
How Shall A Sparrow Fly (performed by Ryan Bingham)
What Did They Die For?
The Lord's Rough Ways
Something to Give
The Last of Them
Appealing the Chief
Yellow Hawk's Warning
Never Goodbye
Rosalee Theme by: Max Richter
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ava Cooper | Bill Camp | Christian Bale | David Midthunder | Gray Wolf Herrera | Jesse Plemons | Jonathan Majors | Rory Cochrane | Rosamund Pike | Scott Shepherd | Stephen Lang | Wes Studi
Directors: Scott Cooper
Project Name: Hostiles
Contributors: Max Richter | Ryan Bingham
