Hostiles Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Hostiles Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
$18.98

$15.98


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180208-70466-1
UPC: 028947998655
Part No: 4799865
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Christian Bale  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | History | Western
Studio: Deutsche Grammophon | Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Original U.S. Release: January 26, 2018
Item Release Date: February 9, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Scott Cooper’s Hostiles takes place in 1892, when legendary Army Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief (David Midthunder) and his family through dangerous territory.

This is the soundtrack score composed and performed by Max Richter.

Playlists

  • The First Scalp
    A Woman Alone
    Leaving the Compound
    Cradle to the Grave
    Scream at the Sky
    Camanche Ambush
    Where We Belong
    River Crossing
    A New Introduction
    Leaving Fort Winslow
    How Shall A Sparrow Fly (performed by Ryan Bingham)
    What Did They Die For?
    The Lord's Rough Ways
    Something to Give
    The Last of Them
    Appealing the Chief
    Yellow Hawk's Warning
    Never Goodbye
    Rosalee Theme   by: Max Richter

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ava Cooper | Bill Camp | Christian Bale | David Midthunder | Gray Wolf Herrera | Jesse Plemons | Jonathan Majors | Rory Cochrane | Rosamund Pike | Scott Shepherd | Stephen Lang | Wes Studi
Directors: Scott Cooper
Project Name: Hostiles
Contributors: Max Richter | Ryan Bingham

