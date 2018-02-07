Hostiles Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $18.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 180208-70466-1

UPC: 028947998655

Part No: 4799865

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Christian Bale items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Drama | History | Western

Studio: Deutsche Grammophon | Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Original U.S. Release: January 26, 2018

Item Release Date: February 9, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Scott Cooper’s Hostiles takes place in 1892, when legendary Army Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale) reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief (David Midthunder) and his family through dangerous territory.

This is the soundtrack score composed and performed by Max Richter.

Playlists



A Woman Alone

Leaving the Compound

Cradle to the Grave

Scream at the Sky

Camanche Ambush

Where We Belong

River Crossing

A New Introduction

Leaving Fort Winslow

How Shall A Sparrow Fly (performed by Ryan Bingham)

What Did They Die For?

The Lord's Rough Ways

Something to Give

The Last of Them

Appealing the Chief

Yellow Hawk's Warning

Never Goodbye

Rosalee Theme by: Max Richter The First ScalpA Woman AloneLeaving the CompoundCradle to the GraveScream at the SkyCamanche AmbushWhere We BelongRiver CrossingA New IntroductionLeaving Fort WinslowHow Shall A Sparrow Fly (performed by Ryan Bingham)What Did They Die For?The Lord's Rough WaysSomething to GiveThe Last of ThemAppealing the ChiefYellow Hawk's WarningNever GoodbyeRosalee Theme by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ava Cooper | Bill Camp | Christian Bale | David Midthunder | Gray Wolf Herrera | Jesse Plemons | Jonathan Majors | Rory Cochrane | Rosamund Pike | Scott Shepherd | Stephen Lang | Wes Studi

Directors: Scott Cooper

Project Name: Hostiles

Contributors: Max Richter | Ryan Bingham

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Deutsche Grammophon | Drama | Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures | Featured | History | Music & Spoken Word | Western