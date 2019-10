Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files – The Dark Tournament Saga Part 2 6-Disc Set (2004)

View larger $59.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 191022-79531-1

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Buddy Films | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films

Studio: Funimation

Item Release Date: July 27, 2004

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files – The Dark Tournament Saga Part 2 6-Disc Set.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases in the outer package. See photos for details.

Specifications

Language: English, Japanese

Number of Discs: 6

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Region: 1

Runtime: 432

Subtitles: English



Project Name: Yu Yu Hakusho

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Buddy Films | Comedy | Comic Based | DVD | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Funimation | Movies & TV