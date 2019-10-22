The Dead Center Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $29.95 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Horror | Mystery

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2018

Item Release Date: October 22, 2019

Rating: NR

Details

WHEN JOHN DOE ROSE FROM THE DEAD, HE BROUGHT SOMETHING BACK. When a very dead suicide victim (Jeremy Childs, Preacher, Nashville) disappears from the morgue, it sets in motion a chain of events that has the power to immolate everything, and everyone, it touches. Troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Shane Carruth, Primer, Upstream Color) is drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital.

As if to exorcise his own demons, the doctor feverishly tries to break through to his mysterious patient. But as a spate of mysterious deaths shake the ward to its core, Forrester comes to suspect that there is more to his new ward than meets the eye. As he comes to realize what he’s unleashed, a desperate race against the forces of evil threatens to swallow him whole. The Dead Center is a smart supernatural thriller that explores the demons that live inside all of us from writer-director Billy Senese, recently hailed as a “masterful new voice in terror”.

Special Features

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

5.1 DTS-HD master audio and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Commentary with writer-director Billy Senese, producer-actor Shane Carruth and co-star Jeremy Childs

Commentary with writer-director Billy Senese, producers Denis Deck and Jonathan Rogers, and cinematographer Andy Duensing

A Walk Through The Dead Center, a making-of documentary featuring new interviews with writer-director Billy Senese, producer-actor Shane Carruth, cinematographer Andy Duensing, and many others revisiting the locations and discussing the production

Nine deleted scenes, including an alternate ending

On-set interviews with actors Shane Carruth and Poorna Jagannathan

Head-Casting with Jeremy Childs, a brief look at the creation of the make-up effects seen in the climax of the film

Intruder, a short film from 2011 directed by Billy Senese and starring Jeremy Childs

The Suicide Tapes, the original short film from 2010 directed by Senese and starring Childs that later inspired The Dead Center

Midnight Radio Theater, six chilling radio plays ('Insomnia', 'The Long Weekend', 'Disposable Life', 'The Suicide Tapes', 'The Woman In The Basement', 'Blood Oath', 'Flu') written, produced and directed by Billy Senese

Theatrical trailer and teasers

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring new and original artwork

Illustrated collectors' booklet featuring new writing on the film by Jamie Graham

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 93

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 5.1/2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Jeremy Childs | Poorna Jagannathan | Shane Carruth

Directors: Billy Senese

Project Name: The Dead Center

