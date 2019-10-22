The Dead Center Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

$29.95
$18.97
UPC: 760137295884
Part No: AV224
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Mystery
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2018
Item Release Date: October 22, 2019
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
WHEN JOHN DOE ROSE FROM THE DEAD, HE BROUGHT SOMETHING BACK. When a very dead suicide victim (Jeremy Childs, Preacher, Nashville) disappears from the morgue, it sets in motion a chain of events that has the power to immolate everything, and everyone, it touches. Troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Shane Carruth, Primer, Upstream Color) is drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital.
As if to exorcise his own demons, the doctor feverishly tries to break through to his mysterious patient. But as a spate of mysterious deaths shake the ward to its core, Forrester comes to suspect that there is more to his new ward than meets the eye. As he comes to realize what he’s unleashed, a desperate race against the forces of evil threatens to swallow him whole. The Dead Center is a smart supernatural thriller that explores the demons that live inside all of us from writer-director Billy Senese, recently hailed as a “masterful new voice in terror”.
Special Features
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
- 5.1 DTS-HD master audio and lossless stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Commentary with writer-director Billy Senese, producer-actor Shane Carruth and co-star Jeremy Childs
- Commentary with writer-director Billy Senese, producers Denis Deck and Jonathan Rogers, and cinematographer Andy Duensing
- A Walk Through The Dead Center, a making-of documentary featuring new interviews with writer-director Billy Senese, producer-actor Shane Carruth, cinematographer Andy Duensing, and many others revisiting the locations and discussing the production
- Nine deleted scenes, including an alternate ending
- On-set interviews with actors Shane Carruth and Poorna Jagannathan
- Head-Casting with Jeremy Childs, a brief look at the creation of the make-up effects seen in the climax of the film
- Intruder, a short film from 2011 directed by Billy Senese and starring Jeremy Childs
- The Suicide Tapes, the original short film from 2010 directed by Senese and starring Childs that later inspired The Dead Center
- Midnight Radio Theater, six chilling radio plays ('Insomnia', 'The Long Weekend', 'Disposable Life', 'The Suicide Tapes', 'The Woman In The Basement', 'Blood Oath', 'Flu') written, produced and directed by Billy Senese
- Theatrical trailer and teasers
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring new and original artwork
- Illustrated collectors' booklet featuring new writing on the film by Jamie Graham
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 93
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: 5.1/2.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Jeremy Childs | Poorna Jagannathan | Shane Carruth
Directors: Billy Senese
Project Name: The Dead Center
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery