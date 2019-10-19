Share Page Support Us
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Profondo Rosso Deep Red Original Soundtrack (2015)

View larger

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191019-79479-1
UPC: 4250137213309
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Rustblade
Item Release Date: November 13, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Profondo Rosso Deep Red Original Soundtrack 40th anniversary edition.

Item is sealed but may have bends and marks on the outside package. See photos for details on condition.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
Project Name: Deep Red

