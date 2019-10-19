Share Page Support Us
Coleco Cabbage Patch Kids CPK Pin-Ups Boy Doll 3934 Brenton Rudy

View larger

$14.99

$8.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191019-79475-1
UPC: 07693003856
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Details

Coleco Cabbage Patch Kids CPK Pin-Ups Boy Doll 3934 Brenton Rudy.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases in the box. See photos for details.

