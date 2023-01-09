Share Page Support Us
Vintage Norman Rockwell Colonial Series Plate Light for the Winter Number 15631A with Certificate of Authenticity [U59]

Vintage Norman Rockwell Colonial Series Plate Light for the Winter Number 15631A with Certificate of Authenticity [U59]
Vintage Norman Rockwell Colonial Series Plate Light for the Winter Number 15631A with Certificate of Authenticity [U59]
$14.19
$12.90
1 in stock
Plt
SKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vintage Norman Rockwell Colonial Series Plate Light for the Winter Number 15631A with Certificate of Authenticity.

The Edwin M. Knowles China Company.

Plate in great shape, Cert. has some wear and bends. Item comes with original shipping box, which has wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

