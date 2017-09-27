Twitter
Bunny in the Moon: The Art of Tara McPherson Volume 3

$23.99

$14.68


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 170927-67795-1
UPC: 9781595828552
ISBN-10: 1-59582-855-9
ISBN-13: 978-1-59582-855-2
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: March 14, 2012
Details

Gods and devils. Flesh and spirit. Sacred and profane. One of the leading lights of Pop Surrealism, Tara McPherson has traveled the world with her work, gaining new inspirations. Bunny in the Moon features compelling new works and sculpture informed by mythology and folklore. The resulting imagery combines the primal power at the core of ancient culture with McPherson’s contemporary explorations of love, loss, strength, vulnerability, and female empowerment.

Special Features

  • Foreword by filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (Supersize Me).
  • Tara's work has been featured in Vanity Fair, The New York Times and Juxtapoz!

Specifications

  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 inches

Categories

Adventure | Dark Horse | Fantasy | Featured | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

