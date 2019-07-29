Funko DORBZ The Flash Golden Age Vinyl Action Figure #182

$9.99
UPC: 889698114028
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Before Barry Allen, the first Flash was Jay Garrick, He was investigating an experimental form of heavy water when an accident released hazard fumes that rendered him unconscious. This was part of DC Comics Golden Age. This Dorbz Vinyl figure features the design of Jay Garrick’s Flash outfit.
Specifications
- Size: 4 x 2 x 4 in
Characters: The Flash
