Funko DORBZ The Flash Golden Age Vinyl Action Figure #182

do09 SKU: 190729-78499-1

UPC: 889698114028

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Details

Before Barry Allen, the first Flash was Jay Garrick, He was investigating an experimental form of heavy water when an accident released hazard fumes that rendered him unconscious. This was part of DC Comics Golden Age. This Dorbz Vinyl figure features the design of Jay Garrick’s Flash outfit.

Specifications

Size: 4 x 2 x 4 in



Characters: The Flash

