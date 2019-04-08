Share Page Support Us
John Carpenter’s The Thing Limited Edition Steelbook

John Carpenter’s The Thing Limited Edition Steelbook
John Carpenter’s The Thing Limited Edition Steelbook
John Carpenter’s The Thing Limited Edition Steelbook

$55.99

$44.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 190408-77759-1
UPC: 826663191592
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982
Item Release Date: November 6, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Featured is a new and sealed edition of Shout Factory’s Steelbook version of John Carpenter’s The Thing. The edition is filled with bonus material, including a new 4K scan, feature commentary, making-of featurette, outtakes and much, much more.

Only 10,000 of these steelbooks were manufactured.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Runtime: 109
  • Region: A

Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Wilford Brimley
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: The Thing
Artists: Drew Struzan

