Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1980s Hardcover Edition

4 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210320-85765-1
ISBN-10: 1948221055
ISBN-13: 9781948221054
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Growing up in the 1980s, Michael Gingold became obsessed with horror movies, and his love of the genre led him to become a Fangoria writer and editor for nearly 30 years, as well as a Rue Morgue contributor. But before all that, he took his scissors to local newspapers, collecting countless ads for horror movies, big and small.

Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the 1980s is a year-by-year deep dive into the Gingold archive, with more than 450 ads! Within these pages you’ll see rare alternate art for Gremlins, Child’s Play, The Blob remake, and the Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street franchises. You’ll also revel in oddities including Psycho from Texas, Dracula Blows His Cool, Blood Hook, Zombie Island Massacre, and many more.

Gingold provides personal recollections and commentary, and unearths vintage reviews to reveal what critics of the time were saying about these films. He also interviews the men behind legendary exploitation distributor Aquarius Releasing to learn how they built buzz for shockers like Make Them Die Slowly and Doctor Butcher M.D.

Steel yourselves, genre junkies Ad Nauseam is an unmatched journey into the wild world of 1980s horror movies!

Special Features

  • Showcases a year-by-year archive of more than 450 rare movie ads from 1980's genre films
