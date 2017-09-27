Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
View larger
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli

$19.99

$16.95


2 in stock


Graphic NovelSKU: 170927-67783-1
UPC: 9780785134817
ISBN-13: 978-0-7851-3481-7
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New


Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: January 20, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Karen Page, Matt Murdock’s former lover, has traded away the Man Without Fear’s secret identity for a drug fix. Now, Daredevil must find strength as the Kingpin of Crime wastes no time taking him down as low as a human can get. Murdock’s personal life and career spiral out of control after the Kingpin learns his secret identity as Daredevil from a drug-addicted ex-lover and uses the information to destroy him.

Specifications

  • Pages: 248
  • Size: 6.8 x 0.5 x 10.2 inches

Related Items

John Wick: Chapter 2
The Laughing Policeman
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Eaten Alive 2-Disc Special Edition
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Adult Apparel
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Graphic Novels | Marvel Studios | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *