Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Trade Edition Second Printing (1986) [9046]

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Trade Edition Second Printing (1986) [9046]
View larger

$36.00

$25.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 191004-79272-1
UPC: 070993012953
ISBN-10: 0446385050
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Trade Edition Second Printing (1986).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Characters: Batman
Authors: Frank Miller | Klaus Janson | Lynn Varley

Related Items

The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
Pulp Special Edition Blu-ray
Beep: A Documentary History of Game Sound
The Danny Elfman Limited Edition Batman Collection 4-Disc Set
Entertainment Weekly Magazine Best and Worst 2015 (December 18, 2015)
Edward Scissorhands 24 x 36 Movie Poster
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely
Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie
Jaws 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Parts I & II 40th Anniversary CD Release

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *