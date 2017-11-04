Game SKU: 171105-68176-1

In Munchkin: X-Men Edition, players take on the role of young mutants enrolled at Xavier’s School of Gifted Youngsters, starting at Level 1, and work their way up to Level 10 to graduate at the head of their class. Players gain levels by defeating iconic Marvel villains, recruiting Allies such as Wolverine, declaring an X-Affiliation, and using special Powers and Items like Silver Samurai’s Katana.

Munchkin: X-Men Edition can be expanded with the Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set.

The X-Men first appeared in Marvel Comics in September 1963, co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Some of the most popular characters include Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X, Archangel, Rogue, Gambit, Mystique, Wolverine, Storm, Psylocke, Beast, Bloodstorm, Cyclops, Iceman, Magneto, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler and Prestige.

For 3-4 players

Ages 10 and up

128 cards include all Generations of X-Men

4 Role Cards

128 Cards

4 Plastic Level Trackers

1 Custom Die

Instructions

Size: 1.8 x 5.4 x 7.5 inches

