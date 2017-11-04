Twitter
$19.95

$15.58


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171105-68176-1
UPC: 700304048417
Part No: CN-GPI2016128417
Weight: 1.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios | USAopoly
Details

In Munchkin: X-Men Edition, players take on the role of young mutants enrolled at Xavier’s School of Gifted Youngsters, starting at Level 1, and work their way up to Level 10 to graduate at the head of their class. Players gain levels by defeating iconic Marvel villains, recruiting Allies such as Wolverine, declaring an X-Affiliation, and using special Powers and Items like Silver Samurai’s Katana.

Munchkin: X-Men Edition can be expanded with the Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set.

The X-Men first appeared in Marvel Comics in September 1963, co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Some of the most popular characters include Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X, Archangel, Rogue, Gambit, Mystique, Wolverine, Storm, Psylocke, Beast, Bloodstorm, Cyclops, Iceman, Magneto, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler and Prestige.

Features

  • For 3-4 players
  • Ages 10 and up
  • 128 cards include all Generations of X-Men

Box Contents

  • 4 Role Cards
  • 128 Cards
  • 4 Plastic Level Trackers
  • 1 Custom Die
  • Instructions

Specifications

  • Size: 1.8 x 5.4 x 7.5 inches

