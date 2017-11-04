Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set

Game SKU: 171104-68171-1

UPC: 700304048325

Part No: CN-GPI2017058325

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Marvel Studios | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: February 12, 2016

Rating: R

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Munchkin Deadpool – Just Deadpool expansion adds katanas, kittens, explosions and a lot more to the Munchkin: X-Men Edition. With 35 more cards, Marvel’s anti-hero comes to life as he joins the monster-slaying, treasure grabbing and role-playing action of Munchkin, the card game.

Get Munchkin: X-Men Edition for gameplay with this product.

Features

Includes deck of 35 cards featuring Marvel's anti-hero

For ages 13+

Specifications

Size: 3.8 x 0.8 x 5.8 inches

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand | Ed Skrein | Isaac C. Singleton Jr. | Karan Soni | Kyle Cassie | Leslie Uggams | Michael Benyaer | Morena Baccarin | Naika Toussaint | Randal Reeder | Ryan Reynolds | Stefan Kapicic | Style Dayne | T.J. Miller | Taylor Hickson

Directors: Tim Miller

Subject: Deadpool

Related Items

Categories

Action | Board & Card Games | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | USAopoly