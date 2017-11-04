Twitter
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
$9.95

$8.90


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171104-68171-1
UPC: 700304048325
Part No: CN-GPI2017058325
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: February 12, 2016
Rating: R
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Details

The Munchkin Deadpool – Just Deadpool expansion adds katanas, kittens, explosions and a lot more to the Munchkin: X-Men Edition. With 35 more cards, Marvel’s anti-hero comes to life as he joins the monster-slaying, treasure grabbing and role-playing action of Munchkin, the card game.

Get Munchkin: X-Men Edition for gameplay with this product.

Features

  • Includes deck of 35 cards featuring Marvel's anti-hero
  • For ages 13+

Specifications

  • Size: 3.8 x 0.8 x 5.8 inches

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand | Ed Skrein | Isaac C. Singleton Jr. | Karan Soni | Kyle Cassie | Leslie Uggams | Michael Benyaer | Morena Baccarin | Naika Toussaint | Randal Reeder | Ryan Reynolds | Stefan Kapicic | Style Dayne | T.J. Miller | Taylor Hickson
Directors: Tim Miller
Subject: Deadpool

