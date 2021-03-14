Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rosebud Blu-ray Edition

Rosebud Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$24.99
$21.97
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210314-85687-1
UPC: 738329252625
Part No: K25262
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

From Otto Preminger, the legendary director of Laura, Anatomy of a Murder, Exodus, Advise & Consent and Bunny Lake Is Missing, comes this thrilling adventure yarn starring screen greats Sir Peter O’Toole (Lawrence of Arabia, The Lion in Winter) and Sir Richard Attenborough (The Great Escape, Brighton Rock). Larry Martin (O’Toole) is a reporter secretly working for the CIA as he travels around the globe tasked, along with Israeli intelligence, to work for the release of five wealthy girls kidnapped by the anti-Israel Palestinian Liberation Army from the yacht Rosebud. Edward Sloat (Attenborough), the extremist head of Black September, is connected with the kidnappings, and is subsequently hunted down after his plans for a centralized global terrorist network are uncovered. The stellar cast includes Cliff Gorman (The Boys in the Band), Peter Lawford (Salt and Pepper), Raf Vallone (Cannon for Cordoba), Adrienne Corri (The File of the Golden Goose), Isabelle Huppert (The Bedroom Window) and Kim Cattrall (The Return of the Musketeers).

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Filmmaker/Historian Daniel Kremer
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 126 min
  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
Explore More...

Related Items

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1134]
Eaten Alive 2-Disc Special Edition
Bruce Lee 10 x 8 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [C21]
Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Red Spike Number 3 (July 2011) Image Comics
Krull 33×47 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983) [9367]
Foxy Brown DVD
Frank Miller’s 300 Hardcover Edition [189113]
The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86132]
Blu-raySKU: 210314-85687-1
UPC: 738329252625
Part No: K25262
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New