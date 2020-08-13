Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD

View larger $16.99 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Item Release Date: October 25, 2019

A great electronic take of the music from Star Wars by famed composer Patrick Gleeson!

BSX Recordings presents PATRICK GLEESON’S STAR WARS, an electronic realization of themes from John Williams’ STAR WARS as performed by Gleeson on an eMU synthesizer. Originally recorded in 1977, Gleeson used what were, at the time, state of the art synthesizer systems to electronically recreate John William’s iconic score.

STAR WARS Theme (Luke's Theme)

The Tatooine Desert

Death Star

STAR WARS Cantina Music

Princess Leia's Theme

Droids

Ben Kenobi's Theme

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 33:48 min

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Composers: John Williams | Patrick Gleeson

