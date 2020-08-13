Share Page Support Us
Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD

Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD
A great electronic take of the music from Star Wars by famed composer Patrick Gleeson!

BSX Recordings presents PATRICK GLEESON’S STAR WARS, an electronic realization of themes from John Williams’ STAR WARS as performed by Gleeson on an eMU synthesizer. Originally recorded in 1977, Gleeson used what were, at the time, state of the art synthesizer systems to electronically recreate John William’s iconic score.

  • STAR WARS Theme (Luke's Theme)
  • The Tatooine Desert
  • Death Star
  • STAR WARS Cantina Music
  • Princess Leia's Theme
  • Droids
  • Ben Kenobi's Theme

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 33:48 min

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Sadie Eden
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Composers: John Williams | Patrick Gleeson

