$13.99
$8.97
VinylSKU: 191019-79463-1
Part No: 2612
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Part No: 2612
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Peter Pan Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Frosty the Snowman: Four Favorite Christmas Songs 45RPM Peter Pan Records.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Playlists
- Frosty the Snowman
- Jingle Bells
- Morris, the Moose
- The Marvelous Toy
Specifications
- Size: 45RPM
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Peter Pan Records | Vinyl