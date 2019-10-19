Share Page Support Us
Frosty the Snowman: Four Favorite Christmas Songs 45RPM Peter Pan Records

Frosty the Snowman: Four Favorite Christmas Songs 45RPM Peter Pan Records
View larger

$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 191019-79463-1
Part No: 2612
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Peter Pan Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Frosty the Snowman: Four Favorite Christmas Songs 45RPM Peter Pan Records.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Playlists

  • Frosty the Snowman
  • Jingle Bells
  • Morris, the Moose
  • The Marvelous Toy

Specifications

  • Size: 45RPM

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Peter Pan Records | Vinyl

