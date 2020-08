Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber Alarm Clock: The Inquisitor [295]

View larger $23.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200824-81795-1

UPC: 778988116791

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction

Studio: Walt Disney

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber Alarm Clock: The Inquisitor. The item is in great condition with some wear on the packaging. Item is being sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: plastic



Subject: Star Wars

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures | Walt Disney