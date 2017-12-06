Star Wars Darth Vader with Bounty Hunters Group Collage 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171204-68768-1

Part No: P5901

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Pictures

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Here’s another great Star Wars Universe poster featuring Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones), Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) and other rogues, villains & bounty hunters from around the galaxy.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in



Subject: Star Wars

Characters: Boba Fett | Darth Vader

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Pictures