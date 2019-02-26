Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Frank Frazetta Fantasy Illustrated Magazine Issue Number 1 (Spring 1998)

Frank Frazetta Fantasy Illustrated Magazine Issue Number 1 (Spring 1998)
View larger

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 190226-77433-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Frazetta  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Quantum Cat Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is Frank Frazetta Fantasy Illustrated Magazine Issue Number 1 (Spring 1998).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Contributors: Alex Horley | David Mack | Elio Leone | Frank Frazetta | Joe Jusko | Joe Linsner | Richard Corben | Tony Daniel | Wendy Pini | William Stout

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
Burt Reynolds Rent-A-Cop DVD Edition
Batman The Dark Knight 22 x 34 inch Poster
Jackie Chan’s The Fearless Hyena James Tin Chuen Rare 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set
Dragonball Z 36 x 24 Inch Character Poster
H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Black Panther Advance One Sheet 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Unchained Melody: The Films Of Meiko Kaji
The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Quantum Cat Entertainment | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *