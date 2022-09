View larger $3.29

$2.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: New



Uncanny X-Men Comic Book Issue No.314 1994 Marvel Comics, Early Frost, script by Scott Lobdell, art by Lee Weeks and Bill Sienkiewicz; The X-Men track the White Queen who has taken over Iceman’s body; Emma learns that Fitzroy killed the Hellions.

Related Items