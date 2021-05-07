Share Page Support Us
The Last Wave 1977 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

The Last Wave 1977 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
$25.99
$23.90
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210507-86961-1
UPC: 643597936576
Part No: PM002LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The Last Wave (also known as Black Rain in the US) was the final chapter in a trilogy of films scripted and directed by the leading auteur of the Australian New Wave, Peter Weir. Beginning in 1974 with the absurdist black comedy-horror The Cars That Ate Paris, and followed a year later by the lush gothic mystery Picnic At Hanging Rock, The Last Wave was a landmark in existential horror.

Sitting alongside other Australian eco-terror films (e.g. Long Weekend) the film featured a haunting electronic soundtrack that is as mysterious and beguiling as the spiritual themes of the film itself. With no LP issued after the films premiere in 1977, and together with the mystery surrounding the true identity of its enigmatic composer ‘Charles Wain’, the score is a largely unheard recording of pioneering experimental film electronics, easily compared to the music that contemporaries Klaus Schulze and Tangerine Dream were composing for Australian films during the same period or the electronic soundtracks of John Carpenter.

Tense atonal electronics, synthesizer drones and manipulated Didjeridu all perfectly capture the film’s ominous atmosphere, punctuating the slow hypnotic pace of this brooding supernatural thriller. The Last Wave soundtrack is released in conjunction with the lost film music to Nicolas Roeg’s 1971 New Wave masterpiece Walkabout composed by John Barry.

Special Features

  • The premiere soundtrack release to Peter Weir’s 1977 Australian New Wave classic
  • Lost electronic score from the enigmatic composer Charles Wain
  • 12-track LP sourced from the original stereo master tapes
  • 180-gram vinyl pressing
  • Deluxe packaging includes archival film stills and original press material

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
