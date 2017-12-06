Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens One Sheet 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$10.98
Part No: P4353
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Force Awakens takes place three decades after the Empire’s defeat, with a new threat coming from the militant First Order. Stormtrooper defector Finn (John Boyega) and spare parts scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley) are caught up in the Resistance’s search for the missing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).
Specifications
- Size: 23x35 in
Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Pictures