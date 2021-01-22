Bruce Lee’s Game of Death (VHS Edition, 1990) [C33]

$7.99
$4.87
UPC: 086162612435
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Robert Clouse | Robert Wall | Sammo Hung items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: VHS
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: CBS Fox Video
Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1979
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death (VHS Edition, 1990).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Runtime: 100 min
Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Casanova Wong | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Robert Wall | Roger Vadim | Roy Chiao | Russell Cawthorne | Sammo Hung | Tae-jeong Kim | Yuan Chieh
Directors: Bruce Lee | Robert Clouse
Project Name: Game of Death
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CBS Fox Video | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | VHS