Bruce Lee’s Game of Death (VHS Edition, 1990) [C33]

VHS SKU: 210122-84670-1

UPC: 086162612435

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Robert Clouse | Robert Wall | Sammo Hung items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: VHS

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Studio: CBS Fox Video

Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1979

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bruce Lee’s Game of Death (VHS Edition, 1990).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Runtime: 100 min

Cast: Biao Yuen | Bruce Lee | Casanova Wong | Chuck Norris | Colleen Camp | Dan Inosanto | Dean Jagger | Gig Young | Hugh O'Brian | James Tien | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Robert Wall | Roger Vadim | Roy Chiao | Russell Cawthorne | Sammo Hung | Tae-jeong Kim | Yuan Chieh

Directors: Bruce Lee | Robert Clouse

Project Name: Game of Death

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CBS Fox Video | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | VHS