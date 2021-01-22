Share Page Support Us
The Good Heart 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster Signed (Autographed) by Paul Dano (2009) [D17]

View larger
$35.99

$28.87


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 40 inchSKU: 210122-84674-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Drama
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Magnolia
Original U.S. Release: September 11, 2009
Rating: R
Details

The Good Heart 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster Signed (Autographed) by Paul Dano (2009). This poster was used to promote The Good Heart ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Alice Olivia Clarke | Bill Buell | Brian Cox | Paul Dano | Sonnie Brown | Stephen McKinley Henderson | Susan Blommaert
Directors: Dagur Kári
Project Name: The Good Heart

