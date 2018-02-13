The Return of the Living Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

10 in stock





Poster SKU: 180204-70394-1

Part No: 52578R

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Zombie Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: August 16, 1985

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dan O’Bannon’s cult classic zombie comedy The Return of the Living Dead centers on two bumbling employees (Clu Gulager, Thom Mathews) at a medical supply warehouse who accidentally release a deadly gas into the atmosphere, causing the dead to rise again as zombies.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Beverly Randolph | Brian Peck | Clu Gulager | Don Calfa | James Karen | Jewel Shepard | John Philbin | Linnea Quigley | Miguel A. Núñez Jr. | Thom Mathews

Directors: Dan O'Bannon

Project Name: The Return of the Living Dead

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Zombie Films