The Return of the Living Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$13.99

$9.99


10 in stock


PosterSKU: 180204-70394-1
Part No: 52578R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: August 16, 1985
Rating: R
Details

Dan O’Bannon’s cult classic zombie comedy The Return of the Living Dead centers on two bumbling employees (Clu Gulager, Thom Mathews) at a medical supply warehouse who accidentally release a deadly gas into the atmosphere, causing the dead to rise again as zombies.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Beverly Randolph | Brian Peck | Clu Gulager | Don Calfa | James Karen | Jewel Shepard | John Philbin | Linnea Quigley | Miguel A. Núñez Jr. | Thom Mathews
Directors: Dan O'Bannon
Project Name: The Return of the Living Dead

