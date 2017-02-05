Twitter
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

$27.98

$16.99


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170206-62840-1
UPC: 814456020211
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1978
Item Release Date: February 23, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Evil corporations have smuggled a deadly strain of South American killer bees into the United States and now the entire world may be on the brink of imminent destruction! As cities tumble, body counts rise, and mass hysteria ensues, scientist John Norman (John Saxon) thinks he might have discovered the secret strategy to stop THE BEES!

Directed by Alfredo Zacarias (DEMONOID) and co-starring Angel Tompkins, John Carradine, and Claudio Brook, THE BEES is an epic disaster film and drive-in classic, chock full of outrageous action and jaw-dropping plot twists. Vinegar Syndrome brings THE BEES into your living room, newly restored in 2k in its previously unavailable Director’s Cut, and guaranteed to give you stingingly good entertainment.

Special Features

  • New 2K Restoration from the 35mm Negative!
  • Video Interview with Director Alfredo Zacarias
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible Cover Artwork
  • English SDH Subtitles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 92 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS HD Master Audio
  • Region: All Regions

Cast: Angel Tompkins | John Carradine | John Saxon
Directors: Alfredo Zacarias

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome

