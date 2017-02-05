The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170206-62840-1

UPC: 814456020211

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1978

Item Release Date: February 23, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Evil corporations have smuggled a deadly strain of South American killer bees into the United States and now the entire world may be on the brink of imminent destruction! As cities tumble, body counts rise, and mass hysteria ensues, scientist John Norman (John Saxon) thinks he might have discovered the secret strategy to stop THE BEES!

Directed by Alfredo Zacarias (DEMONOID) and co-starring Angel Tompkins, John Carradine, and Claudio Brook, THE BEES is an epic disaster film and drive-in classic, chock full of outrageous action and jaw-dropping plot twists. Vinegar Syndrome brings THE BEES into your living room, newly restored in 2k in its previously unavailable Director’s Cut, and guaranteed to give you stingingly good entertainment.

Special Features

New 2K Restoration from the 35mm Negative!

Video Interview with Director Alfredo Zacarias

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible Cover Artwork

English SDH Subtitles

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 92 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS HD Master Audio

Region: All Regions

Cast: Angel Tompkins | John Carradine | John Saxon

Directors: Alfredo Zacarias

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome