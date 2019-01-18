Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition

View larger $24.95 $17.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

From The Director Of The Original Animated The Lord Of The Rings And The Illustrator Of Conan The Barbarian

It began as a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between two of the greatest icons of the fantasy genre: Controversial animator Ralph Bakshi (director of FRITZ THE CAT, WIZARDS and the original THE LORD OF THE RINGS) and legendary illustrator Frank Frazetta (creator of the iconic CONAN THE BARBARIAN, VAMPIRELLA and Edgar Rice Burroughs book covers). It became – and remains – one of the most startling animation epics of all time. Now experience a world unlike any ever seen, where savage warriors, horrific monsters and luscious maidens battle for the soul of a civilization in a time of good and evil, pleasure and pain, and FIRE AND ICE. This long-unavailable cult favorite has been fully restored and remastered in breathtaking High Definition from original vault materials, remixed in earth-shaking 7.1 DTS-HD and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, and loaded with exciting Extras.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Producer/Director Ralph Bakshi

The Making of FIRE AND ICE

Bakshi on Frazetta

Sean Hannon's Diary Notes

Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Enhanced for D-Box Motion Control Systems

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 81

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD

Cast: Cynthia Leake | Jimmy Bridges | Leo Gordon | Randy Norton | Sean Hannon | Steve Sandor | William Ostrander

Directors: Ralph Bakshi

Project Name: Fire and Ice

Composers: William Kraft

