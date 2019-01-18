Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition

$24.95
$17.97
UPC: 827058700290
Part No: BLU-BD-7002
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Ralph Bakshi items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: August 26, 1983
Item Release Date: August 25, 2009
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From The Director Of The Original Animated The Lord Of The Rings And The Illustrator Of Conan The Barbarian
It began as a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between two of the greatest icons of the fantasy genre: Controversial animator Ralph Bakshi (director of FRITZ THE CAT, WIZARDS and the original THE LORD OF THE RINGS) and legendary illustrator Frank Frazetta (creator of the iconic CONAN THE BARBARIAN, VAMPIRELLA and Edgar Rice Burroughs book covers). It became – and remains – one of the most startling animation epics of all time. Now experience a world unlike any ever seen, where savage warriors, horrific monsters and luscious maidens battle for the soul of a civilization in a time of good and evil, pleasure and pain, and FIRE AND ICE. This long-unavailable cult favorite has been fully restored and remastered in breathtaking High Definition from original vault materials, remixed in earth-shaking 7.1 DTS-HD and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, and loaded with exciting Extras.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Producer/Director Ralph Bakshi
- The Making of FIRE AND ICE
- Bakshi on Frazetta
- Sean Hannon's Diary Notes
- Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Enhanced for D-Box Motion Control Systems
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 81
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
- Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
Cast: Cynthia Leake | Jimmy Bridges | Leo Gordon | Randy Norton | Sean Hannon | Steve Sandor | William Ostrander
Directors: Ralph Bakshi
Project Name: Fire and Ice
Composers: William Kraft
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Blu-ray | Blue Underground | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Movies & TV | The Museum of Fantastic Art