Not Without My Daughter Blu-ray Edition

Details

Two-time Academy Award® Winner* Sally Field (Forrest Gump)adds another powerful acting triumph to her gallery of great roles in the suspense thriller Not Without My Daughter, a riveting true story of terror and escape. Betty has come to the Middle East with her daughter and native-born husband (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2) for a visit with his family, but soon the horrible truth about their vacation surfaces; Betty’s husband doesn’t intend to bring his family back to America…ever. She may return, he says, but their daughter must stay. And he has centuries of local custom and the oppressive might of a police state behind him. As a stranger in a foreign land, Betty has no money, no friends and no rights. But she does have an unconquerable will. In a hostile, war-torn country, where even the slightest misstep can mean death, she makes a desperate bid to escape with her child. Her story, her courage and her ultimate triumph are unforgettable.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p, 1.85:1) presentation of the main feature
  • Making of Featurette
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 116
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Stereo Surround
  • Subtitles: French, Spanish
  • Region: A

Cast: Alfred Molina | Sally Field | Sheila Rosenthal
Directors: Brian Gilbert
Project Name: Not Without My Daughter

