Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History

DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
View larger
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History
DC Comics Variant Covers the Complete Visual History

$45.00

$38.97


4 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180627-73957-1
Part No: INED40200
ISBN-10: 1608878325
ISBN-13: 9781608878321
Weight: 5.07 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment | Insight Editions
Original U.S. Release: April 24, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For the first time ever, explore the complete visual history of DC Comics variant comic book covers in this amazing collection.

DC Comics cover art is some of the most celebrated in the world, from the first appearance of Superman in Action Comics #1 to the iconic covers that adorn classics such as Batman: The Killing Joke and Watchmen.

Fans of comic book cover art have also come to relish a phenomenon that began in 1986 with the first issue of The Man of Steel, which featured two different covers from artist John Byrne. The notion of so-called “variant covers” caught on and has now become a regular part of DC Comics’ diverse output, with a wildly creative set of alternate covers being created for many key issues. Now you can explore the world of these alternative works of art with DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History, which showcases some of the finest and most famous variant covers ever produced, with insight into the design process from leading comic artists and industry experts. Featuring an astounding collection of covers featuring DC Comics’ remarkable characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash, and more, DC Comics Variant Covers: The Complete Visual History is the perfect gift for casual fans and comic book aficionados alike.

All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics.

Specifications

  • Pages: 184
  • Size: 11 x 1 x 14 in
  • Language: English


Characters: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman
Authors: Daniel Wallace

Related Items

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy
H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-Animator Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray – Arrow Video
Search For Paradise Motion Picture Soundtrack – Cinerama Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin
The Commuter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
The LEGO Batman Movie Bane Toxic Truck Attack 70914 Building Kit
DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster
Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition
Black Panther the Soundtrack Album – Music From and Inspired by the Marvel Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]
Gravitar Blast Off Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Hell Or High Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Including Download Card

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books | Insight Editions | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *