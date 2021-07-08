Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss Original Soundtrack Album by Peter Thomas (2020) Revised Edition

- Cast: Bruce Lee | Chia-Chen Tu | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Ying-Chieh Han
- Directors: Wei Lo
- Project Name The Big Boss
- Composers Peter Thomas
- Artists Adrian Keindorf
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: CD | Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Studios: All Score
- Original Release Date: February 1, 1981
- Product Release Date: November 5, 2020
- Rating: R
- More: Bruce Lee
Bruce Lee‘s very first epic The Big Boss (aka The Fists of Fury) is the film that skyrocketed his career. It was premiered in Hong Kong in 1971; its international success, however, did not begin until 1973.
Convinced that the original Chinese score would be a far cry from European conventions and thus way to oriental for sensible ears of Westerners, the German film distributor hired Peter Thomas to compose an entirely new soundtrack. And thus, history was made: From then on, with the exception of China, it was this new soundtrack that scored the film worldwide, becoming the “proper” music of The Big Boss in no time.
A lot has happened since this very special soundtrack was released for the first time back in 2010. Consequently, an improved re-release was long overdue. Thorough forays into the depth of Peter Thomas‘ archives unearthed four long lost tracks and one longer version of one of the film’s pivotal compositions. Both replace the former edition’s bonus tracks that once were originally created for the movie but never made it onto the actual score.
Tragically, in the midst of production, Peter Thomas passed away on May 17th, 2020 in Lugano, Switzerland, aged 94. This album is dedicated to him, as well as to the memory of Bruce Lee, who would have turned 80 on November 27th, 2020.
Special Features
- This updated and revised edition includes four long lost tracks from composer Peter Thomas' archives and one longer version of one of the film’s pivotal compositions. Both replace the 2010 edition’s bonus tracks that once were originally created for the movie but never made it onto the actual score.
- Illustrations on the Vinyl Edition gatefold cover as well as on the Digipack CD version are courtesy of Adrian Keindorf.
- Vinyl Edition is High Quality 180 Gram.
Playlists
- Big Boss Theme by: Peter Thomas
2:18
- Mukuri by: Peter Thomas
1:26
- Girl Loves Cheng Li by: Peter Thomas
1:20
- Hard Drugs by: Peter Thomas
1:50
- The Amulet by: Peter Thomas
3:25
- Finding the Drugs by: Peter Thomas
1:03
- China Love by: Peter Thomas
2:40
- Malaparte Sinus by: Peter Thomas
2:55
- Communication In Hyperspace by: Peter Thomas
1:41
- Cheng Li And His Friends by: Peter Thomas
1:38
- EKG by: Peter Thomas
1:38
- Big Boss And His Gang by: Peter Thomas
1:19
- Blood And Dead Friends by: Peter Thomas
2:11
- Moontown by: Peter Thomas
3:32
- Revenge & Corruption by: Peter Thomas
1:48
- The Fist Of Fury by: Peter Thomas
2:27
- The Amulet (Film version) by: Peter Thomas
0:33
- Big Boss And His Gang (Film version) by: Peter Thomas
0:46
- Dream For Two by: Peter Thomas
2:49
- Bruce Lee Forever by: Peter Thomas
3:11
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- People / Bands: Adrian Keindorf | Bruce Lee | Chia-Chen Tu | James Tien | Kun Li | Maria Yi | Marilyn Bautista | Nora Miao | Peter Thomas | Shan Chin | Tony Liu | Wei Lo | Ying-Chieh Han
- Shows / Movies: The Big Boss
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: All Score
- Product Types: CD | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks