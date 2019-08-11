Demons Soundtrack Special Limited Edition Double CD + Comic Book + Poster

View larger $29.99 $27.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 190811-78759-1

UPC: 760137253228

Part No: RBL048CD3

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: Rustblade

Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1985

Item Release Date: July 26, 2019

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Special Edition double CD plus original comic book Kingdom of Darkness, plus a mini poster.

Deluxe edition and definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack firmed by Claudio Simonetti for the Horror/Gore movie Demons by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava. The lower tones as the main characters move through the dark theater give a distinctly ‘creepy’ air to the movie. A distinctly fightening melody characterizes the ‘transformation’ sequences as the 2nd prostitute slowly becomes a demon. The same melody appears throughout the film in different places. Special Edition Contains The Soundtrack and a Bonus CD with remixes by Ohgr (Skinny Puppy), Leather Strip, Bahntier, plus Original Comic Book “Kingdom of Darkness” and Poster

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 30:00

Cast: Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Urbano Barberini

Directors: Lamberto Bava

Project Name: Demons

Composers: Claudio Simonetti

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Graphic Novels | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Throwback Space