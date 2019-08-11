Demons Soundtrack Special Limited Edition Double CD + Comic Book + Poster

$29.99
$27.97
UPC: 760137253228
Part No: RBL048CD3
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1985
Item Release Date: July 26, 2019
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Special Edition double CD plus original comic book Kingdom of Darkness, plus a mini poster.
Deluxe edition and definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack firmed by Claudio Simonetti for the Horror/Gore movie Demons by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava. The lower tones as the main characters move through the dark theater give a distinctly ‘creepy’ air to the movie. A distinctly fightening melody characterizes the ‘transformation’ sequences as the 2nd prostitute slowly becomes a demon. The same melody appears throughout the film in different places. Special Edition Contains The Soundtrack and a Bonus CD with remixes by Ohgr (Skinny Puppy), Leather Strip, Bahntier, plus Original Comic Book “Kingdom of Darkness” and Poster
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 30:00
Cast: Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Urbano Barberini
Directors: Lamberto Bava
Project Name: Demons
Composers: Claudio Simonetti
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Graphic Novels | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Throwback Space