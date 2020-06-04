C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. Original Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

$39.00
Details
Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller horror comedy original soundtrack album. Scored by Nicholas Pike, whose scores dominated cult favorite horror/sci-fi TV programming growing up (Freddy’s Nightmares, Eerie Indiana, Tales from the Crypt, Outer Limits etc), C.H.U.D. 2 is pure synth tongue-in-cheek goofy mayhem and it’s wonderful. For the uninformed, C.H.U.D. 2 is the 1989 sequel to the smash hit C.H.U.D. from 1984. C.H.U.D. stands for “Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller” and part 2 is as much a comedy as it is a zombie flick. We consider this to be a VHS classic release and cannot wait for you to hear the isolated score for the first time. And yes, of course we included the lyrical song, “Bud the C.H.U.D.” which you’ll be singing for the next few months.
Cast: Bianca Jagger | Bill Calvert | Brian Robbins | Robert Vaughn | Tricia Leigh Fisher
Directors: David Irving
Project Name: C.H.U.D. II: Bud the Chud
Composers: Nicholas Pike
