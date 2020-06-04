C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. Original Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.00 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200604-80815-1

Part No: TV022

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Robert Vaughn items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: Terror Vision

Original U.S. Release: May 5, 1989

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller horror comedy original soundtrack album. Scored by Nicholas Pike, whose scores dominated cult favorite horror/sci-fi TV programming growing up (Freddy’s Nightmares, Eerie Indiana, Tales from the Crypt, Outer Limits etc), C.H.U.D. 2 is pure synth tongue-in-cheek goofy mayhem and it’s wonderful. For the uninformed, C.H.U.D. 2 is the 1989 sequel to the smash hit C.H.U.D. from 1984. C.H.U.D. stands for “Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller” and part 2 is as much a comedy as it is a zombie flick. We consider this to be a VHS classic release and cannot wait for you to hear the isolated score for the first time. And yes, of course we included the lyrical song, “Bud the C.H.U.D.” which you’ll be singing for the next few months.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bianca Jagger | Bill Calvert | Brian Robbins | Robert Vaughn | Tricia Leigh Fisher

Directors: David Irving

Project Name: C.H.U.D. II: Bud the Chud

Composers: Nicholas Pike

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Terror Vision | Vinyl