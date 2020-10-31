The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm 1 Paperback Manga (2020)

View larger $12.99 $11.94 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 201031-82760-1

ISBN-10: 1646511778

ISBN-13: 9781646511778

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Shirow Masamune items

Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Kodansha Comics

Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1996

Item Release Date: June 23, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This brand-new chapter fills in the gaps between The Ghost in the Shell: Human-Error Processor and Man-Machine Interface manga with a tense cyberpunk thriller written by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex script writer Junichi Fujisaku. Just in time for the release of the new Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime on Netflix!

The long-awaited follow-up to The Ghost in the Shell 1.5 from acclaimed Stand Alone Complex writer Junichi Fujisaku

The 2030s–a decade of upheaval for Japan and Section 9. Recent events have left Togusa and his comrades full of scars and regrets. But the march of time can only quicken. Hackers attempt to assassinate a populist politician, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan.

Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and rites. Among the empty shells is the unmistakable shape of the woman who embodied Section 9 until she disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi…

Prepare for the new Netflix anime with this manga prequel!

Specifications

Pages: 256

Language: English

Size: 4.86"W x 7.37"H x 0.72"D

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera

Directors: Mamoru Oshii

Project Name: Ghost in the Shell

Creators: Shirow Masamune

Authors: Junichi Fujisaku

Artists: Yuki Yoshimoto

Related Items

Categories

Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Cinema | Graphic Novels | Kodansha Comics | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Thrillers