The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm 1 Paperback Manga (2020)

$12.99
$11.94
ISBN-10: 1646511778
ISBN-13: 9781646511778
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Shirow Masamune items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Kodansha Comics
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1996
Item Release Date: June 23, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This brand-new chapter fills in the gaps between The Ghost in the Shell: Human-Error Processor and Man-Machine Interface manga with a tense cyberpunk thriller written by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex script writer Junichi Fujisaku. Just in time for the release of the new Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime on Netflix!
The long-awaited follow-up to The Ghost in the Shell 1.5 from acclaimed Stand Alone Complex writer Junichi Fujisaku
The 2030s–a decade of upheaval for Japan and Section 9. Recent events have left Togusa and his comrades full of scars and regrets. But the march of time can only quicken. Hackers attempt to assassinate a populist politician, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan.
Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and rites. Among the empty shells is the unmistakable shape of the woman who embodied Section 9 until she disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi…
Prepare for the new Netflix anime with this manga prequel!
Specifications
- Pages: 256
- Language: English
- Size: 4.86"W x 7.37"H x 0.72"D
Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell
Creators: Shirow Masamune
Authors: Junichi Fujisaku
Artists: Yuki Yoshimoto
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics | Cult Cinema | Graphic Novels | Kodansha Comics | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Thrillers