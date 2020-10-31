Share Page Support Us
The Making of James Cameron's Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)

The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)

$60.00

$40.97


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201031-82754-1
ISBN-10: 1789093104
ISBN-13: 9781789093100
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bill Paxton | James Cameron | Lance Henriksen | Michael Biehn | Sigourney Weaver  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1986
Item Release Date: August 25, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

As one of the most highly regarded movie sequels of all time, Aliens quickly embedded itself in the minds of cinemagoers around the world when it was released in 1986. Driven by the singular vision of director James Cameron and guided by producer Gale Ann Hurd, its relentless action and unforgettable characters helped cement its place as an undisputed classic of 1980s cinema.

The Making of Aliens tells the complete story of how Cameron and Hurd, together with their immensely talented cast and crew, brought heroine Ellen Ripley back to the big screen–and upped the stakes by introducing a whole army of aliens for her to face. Interviews with the cast and crew, alongside revealing photography and fascinating concept art, illustrate the film’s eventful journey from its beginnings as a sequel that nobody wanted to make through to its transformation into one of the highest-grossing blockbusters of the decade.

Specifications

  • Pages: 256
  • Size: 12.37"W x 11.04"H x 1.11"D
  • Language: English

Cast: Al Matthews | Bill Paxton | Carrie Henn | Jenette Goldstein | Lance Henriksen | Michael Biehn | Paul Reiser | Ricco Ross | Sigourney Weaver | William Hope
Directors: James Cameron
Subject: Aliens
Authors: J. W. Rinzler

