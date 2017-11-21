Giger Museum 24 x 36 Inch Alien Poster

View larger $18.99 $11.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979

Rating: R

In Alien, a space merchant vessel responding to an unknown transmission as a distress call, finds one of the crew members attacked by a mysterious lifeform on the source moon. The rescue ship’s remaining crew soon realize that the creature’s life cycle has merely begun.

This oversized poster design was one of a series created to celebrate the life and work of HR Giger, who designed the original Alien design for Ridley Scott’s science fiction masterpiece. See additional designs from this series Here.

On June 20, 1998, the Museum HR Giger opened its doors in the medieval Château St. Germain in the 400 year old historic, walled city of Gruyères, Switzerland. The museum’s top floor houses a permanent display of Giger’s own private art collection and the Museum Gallery where curated exhibitions on the works of other artists are held.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Subject: Alien

Artists: H.R. Giger

