300: The Art of the Film Double-Sided 34×22 inch Promotional Poster [H51]

- Cast: Alex Ivanovici | Andrew Pleavin | Andrew Tiernan | David Wenham | Dominic West | Gerard Butler | Giovani Cimmino | Greg Kramer | Kelly Craig | Lena Headey | Michael Fassbender | Rodrigo Santoro | Stephen McHattie | Tom Wisdom | Vincent Regan
- Directors: Zack Snyder
- Project Name 300
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Drama | Fantasy | History
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: March 9, 2007
- Rating: R
- More: Dominic West | Gerard Butler | Lena Headey | Michael Fassbender | Zack Snyder
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
300: The Art of the Film Double-Sided 34×22 inch Promotional Poster. This poster was used to promote the book 300: The Art of the Film. It was distributed exclusively at large comic conventions.
Specifications
- Size: 34x22 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alex Ivanovici | Andrew Pleavin | Andrew Tiernan | David Wenham | Dominic West | Gerard Butler | Giovani Cimmino | Greg Kramer | Kelly Craig | Lena Headey | Michael Fassbender | Rodrigo Santoro | Stephen McHattie | Tom Wisdom | Vincent Regan | Zack Snyder
- Shows / Movies: 300
- Genres: Action | Drama | Fantasy | History
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original