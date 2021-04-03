300: The Art of the Film Double-Sided 34×22 inch Promotional Poster [H51]

View larger $18.99

$14.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Poster

SKU: 210403-86131-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



300: The Art of the Film Double-Sided 34×22 inch Promotional Poster. This poster was used to promote the book 300: The Art of the Film. It was distributed exclusively at large comic conventions.

Specifications

Size: 34x22 in

Related Items