World War I: The Great War – History Classics 4-Disc DVD Edition

DVDSKU: 190225-77422-1
UPC: 733961272949
ISBN-10: 1422919153
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Drama | History | War
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: June 12, 2012
Rating: NR
Details

HISTORY is proud to present HISTORY CLASSICS: WORLD WAR I: THE GREAT WAR, the definitive collection of documentary programs on World War I. Experience the world-changing events from the birth of what became known as the Great War to the tragic, final day where over 13,000 men died.

In the four-year period from 1914-1918, the war was responsible for over 40 million casualties and over 20 million deaths. Join the brave servicemen of land, sea, and air as they valiantly fought alongside their Allied brothers in this “war to end all wars.”

Special Features

  • HISTORY CLASSICS: WORLD WAR I: THE GREAT WAR includes 12 documentaries on 4 DVDs:
  • DISC 1: Most Decorated: The Doughboys / WWI: Death of Glory / Secrets of WWI
    DISC 2: The First Dogfighters / Red Baron and the Wings of Death / Airships / Mystery U-Boat of WWI
    DISC 3: WWI: Jutland / WWI: The Somme / John J. Pershing: The Iron General
    DISC 4: Dear Home: Letters from WWI / Last Day of WWI

Specifications

  • Runtime: 542
  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 4

