Cleopatra Five Star Collection 3-Disc Set

UPC: 024543014836
Part No: 2001483
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | History
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1963
Item Release Date: April 3, 2001
Rating: G
Details
This 1963 extravaganza, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, is a large scale epic historical drama with all the elements: elaborate sets, intricate costuming, name actors, and a factual basis. Queen Cleopatra of Egypt experiences both triumph and tragedy as she attempts to resist the imperial ambitions of Rome.
This 3-disc set includes: the two hour documentary “Cleopatra: The Film That Changed Hollywood;” the original 1963 “making of” featurette “The Fourth Star of Cleopatra;” archival footage from New York and Hollywood premieres; along with extensive still gallery with behind-the-scenes photos, costume sketches, concept art and more.
The item is in very good shape with some wear on the outside case. All discs are included, along with the original liner notes and Special Features disc holder.
Special Features
- 3-Disc Set
- Two Hour Documentary: "Cleopatra: The Film That Changed Hollywood"
- Original 1963 "making of" featurette titled The Fourth Star of Cleopatra
- Archival footage from New York and Hollywood premieres
- Extensive still gallery with Behind-The-Scenes photos, costume sketches, concept art and more
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 192
Cast: Andrew Keir | Cesare Danova | Elizabeth Taylor | George Cole | Hume Cronyn | Martin Landau | Pamela Brown | Rex Harrison | Richard Burton | Roddy McDowall
Directors: Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Project Name: Cleopatra
