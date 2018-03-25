Cleopatra Five Star Collection 3-Disc Set

DVD SKU: 180325-71273-1

Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | History

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1963

Item Release Date: April 3, 2001

Rating: G

Details

This 1963 extravaganza, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, is a large scale epic historical drama with all the elements: elaborate sets, intricate costuming, name actors, and a factual basis. Queen Cleopatra of Egypt experiences both triumph and tragedy as she attempts to resist the imperial ambitions of Rome.

This 3-disc set includes: the two hour documentary “Cleopatra: The Film That Changed Hollywood;” the original 1963 “making of” featurette “The Fourth Star of Cleopatra;” archival footage from New York and Hollywood premieres; along with extensive still gallery with behind-the-scenes photos, costume sketches, concept art and more.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the outside case. All discs are included, along with the original liner notes and Special Features disc holder.

Special Features

3-Disc Set

Two Hour Documentary: "Cleopatra: The Film That Changed Hollywood"

Original 1963 "making of" featurette titled The Fourth Star of Cleopatra

Archival footage from New York and Hollywood premieres

Extensive still gallery with Behind-The-Scenes photos, costume sketches, concept art and more

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Region: 1

Runtime: 192

Cast: Andrew Keir | Cesare Danova | Elizabeth Taylor | George Cole | Hume Cronyn | Martin Landau | Pamela Brown | Rex Harrison | Richard Burton | Roddy McDowall

Directors: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Project Name: Cleopatra

