Vintage Glenna Kurz Collector Plate Country Cuttings Number 13630B with Certificate of Authenticity [U56]

View larger $14.19

$12.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Plt

SKU: 230108-105369

Weight: 1.8 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Vintage Glenna Kurz Collector Plate Country Cuttings Number 13630B with Certificate of Authenticity, Flowers from Grandma’s Garden Series.

The Edwin M. Knowles China Company.

Plate in great shape, Cert. has some wear and bends. Item comes with original shipping box, which has wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Related Items