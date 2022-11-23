The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu (Summer 1974, Vol 1 No 1) Comic Book Magazine Special Album Edition [Y96]

View larger $27.50

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition.



The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu (Summer 1974, Vol 1 No 1) Comic Book Magazine Special Album Edition. Features Roy Thomas, Marv Wolfman, John Romita, Chris Claremont, John Buscema, The Crusty Bunkers.

Item has cover wear, bends and creases, along with page dog-ears and yellowing. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Shaw Brothers, Golden Harvest and Hong Kong martial arts kung fu movies were often adapted in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu.

The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu was a black and white martial arts comics magazine published by Magazine Management, a division of Marvel Comics. A total of 33 issues were published from 1974 to 1977, plus one special edition. The magazine-sized comic was a response to the interest in martial arts kung fu movies, which exploded after the release of Bruce Lee’s martial arts epic Enter the Dragon. Many legendary comic book artists worked on The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, including Neal Adams, Jack Kirby, George Perez, Jack Abel, Marv Wolfman, John Romita, Norem and many others.

Recurring characters in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu included: The Sons of the Tiger – Three men and one woman linked by mystical amulets; The White Tiger – Heir to the amulets of the Sons of the Tiger; Shang Chi, Master of Kung Fu, from Marvel Comics; Iron Fist the Living Weapon, also from Marvel Comics; The Daughters of the Dragon – Colleen Wing and Misty Knight, characters derived from Marvel Comics’ Iron Fist series.

The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu inlcuded full-page ads for everything from nutritional supplements to fighting weapons to the mythical Black Dragon Fighting Society which – according their colorful ads – brought you the forbidden secrets of DIM MAK “The Death Touch.”

