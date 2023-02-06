Dawn of the Dead (2004) 27×51 Licensed Zombie Movie Beach Towel Sarah Polley [K41]

- Cast: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | George A. Romero | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | R.D. Reid | Sarah Polley | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames
- Directors: Zack Snyder
- Project Name: Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Zombies
- Studios: Trev | Universal
- Original Release Date: March 19, 2004
- Rating: r
- More: George A. Romero | Mekhi Phifer | Sarah Polley | Ving Rhames | Zack Snyder
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 27×51 Licensed Zombie Movie Beach Towel Sarah Polley.
Specifications
- Material:Microfiber Poly
- Size:27×51 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | George A. Romero | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | R.D. Reid | Sarah Polley | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames | Zack Snyder
- Shows / Movies: Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Zombies
- Companies: Trev | Universal
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels